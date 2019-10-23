UrduPoint.com
Lebanese Citizen Brings Down Israeli Drone In Southern Lebanon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Wed 23rd October 2019 | 04:09 PM

BEIRUT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :A Lebanese citizen brought down an Israeli drone on Wednesday with his hunting gun over the southern Lebanese village of Kafr kila, the National news Agency reported.

Israeli sources said that the drone was conducting routine activities to secure the borders when it was brought down in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese Army and the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon have increased their operational and observational activities following the incident.

Tensions have escalated between Lebanon and Israel following an attack on Aug. 25 by two Israeli drones on Beirut's southern suburbs. Israel has been violating Lebanon's airspace on a continuous basis for the past few years.

