UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Legislation Doubles Jail Terms For Stealing Guns From Licensed Gun Stores In US - Senator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 01:10 AM

Legislation Doubles Jail Terms for Stealing Guns From Licensed Gun Stores in US - Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Mandatory prison sentences for stealing guns from federally licensed firearms dealers would double from ten to 20 years under legislation introduced by US Senator Lindsey Graham on Thursday.

"I believe in responsible gun ownership - not criminals stealing firearms," Graham said in a press release announcing the legislation.

Graham's Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL) Protection Act of 2021 would increase statutory maximum penalty for stealing any firearm from a licensed firearms dealer from ten to 20 years, the release said.

In addition, the legislation would impose a mandatory minimum sentence of three years for burglary and five years for robbery from an FFL, the release added.

The legislation has 20 cosponsors in the Senate, all Republicans, according to the release.

Related Topics

Senate Robbery Criminals All From Fauji Foods Limited

Recent Stories

With UAE participation, Tokyo Olympics to begin to ..

3 hours ago

Minor incident between flydubai and Gulf Air aircr ..

4 hours ago

Alleged surveillance targetting journalists and in ..

4 hours ago

More than half of EU adults now fully vaccinated a ..

4 hours ago

ADP registers 4,138 violations involving not givin ..

5 hours ago

Hajj is free from epidemics, health plan worked: S ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.