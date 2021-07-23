Legislation Doubles Jail Terms for Stealing Guns From Licensed Gun Stores in US - Senator

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Mandatory prison sentences for stealing guns from federally licensed firearms dealers would double from ten to 20 years under legislation introduced by US Senator Lindsey Graham on Thursday.

"I believe in responsible gun ownership - not criminals stealing firearms," Graham said in a press release announcing the legislation.

Graham's Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL) Protection Act of 2021 would increase statutory maximum penalty for stealing any firearm from a licensed firearms dealer from ten to 20 years, the release said.

In addition, the legislation would impose a mandatory minimum sentence of three years for burglary and five years for robbery from an FFL, the release added.

The legislation has 20 cosponsors in the Senate, all Republicans, according to the release.