Libya Needs Hostilities Ceased, Peace Process Resumed - UN Under-Secretary-General

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) Libya needs a steady cessation of hostilities and the resumption of the peace process, there should be no more violations of the arms embargo, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said on Sunday.

"On my way to Berlin, after good visit to West Africa, to join the Secretary-General at the #Libya summit. Libya needs: support to durably stop the fighting & relaunch peace process. Libya doesn't need: more violations of the arms embargo, or to become theater of proxy war," DiCarlo said on Twitter.

Libyan internationally recognized Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj and eastern Libyan forces commander Khalifa Haftar, as well as leaders and representatives of several other countries and intergovernmental organizations will gather for a high-level summit in Berlin on Sunday to push for a UN-drafted agreement, which can become a step toward peace negotiations in war-torn Libya.

In addition to DiCarlo, the UN will be represented by the Secretary General Antonio Guterres and his special envoy for Libya, Ghassan Salame.

The Berlin conference follows the intra-Libyan talks in Moscow with the participation of representatives of the Russia and Turkey. Haftar left Moscow without signing a ceasefire agreement with the Tripoli-based government led by Sarraj, whose delegation signed the agreement, and then headed to Istanbul.