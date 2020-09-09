Libyan National Army Says Video Showing Alleged Crash of MiG-29 in Libya Fabricated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) A video that allegedly shows the crash of a MiG-29 fighter jet in Libya was falsified and does not correspond to reality, Brig. Gen. Khaled Mahjoub, the head of the eastern-based Libyan National Army's (LNA) Moral Guidance Department, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, several news outlets published a video showing the MiG-29 aircraft allegedly crashing on the Libyan territory. The aircraft was supposedly operated by a Russian-speaking pilot. However, the person behind the video did not specify any geographical Names.

"It is clear that a video distributed [over the internet] is fabricated and not true," Mahjoub said.

Its publication is an effort to accuse the LNA of attempting to escalate armed activities, and "it is not true," Mahjoub added, noting that the LNA only responded to attempts to advance in the direction of its positions.

"The battlefront has been calm for some time," the LNA military official said.

In May, the US Africa Command claimed that Russian warplanes, including MiG-29 fighter, were being used to support military activities in Libya. In response, the head of the Russian upper house's Defense and Security Committee, Viktor Bondarev, said that such a statement was nonsensical.