UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libyan National Army Says Video Showing Alleged Crash Of MiG-29 In Libya Fabricated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 10:15 PM

Libyan National Army Says Video Showing Alleged Crash of MiG-29 in Libya Fabricated

A video that allegedly shows the crash of a MiG-29 fighter jet in Libya was falsified and does not correspond to reality, Brig. Gen. Khaled Mahjoub, the head of the eastern-based Libyan National Army's (LNA) Moral Guidance Department, told Sputnik on Wednesday

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) A video that allegedly shows the crash of a MiG-29 fighter jet in Libya was falsified and does not correspond to reality, Brig. Gen. Khaled Mahjoub, the head of the eastern-based Libyan National Army's (LNA) Moral Guidance Department, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, several news outlets published a video showing the MiG-29 aircraft allegedly crashing on the Libyan territory. The aircraft was supposedly operated by a Russian-speaking pilot. However, the person behind the video did not specify any geographical Names.

"It is clear that a video distributed [over the internet] is fabricated and not true," Mahjoub said.

Its publication is an effort to accuse the LNA of attempting to escalate armed activities, and "it is not true," Mahjoub added, noting that the LNA only responded to attempts to advance in the direction of its positions.

"The battlefront has been calm for some time," the LNA military official said.

In May, the US Africa Command claimed that Russian warplanes, including MiG-29 fighter, were being used to support military activities in Libya. In response, the head of the Russian upper house's Defense and Security Committee, Viktor Bondarev, said that such a statement was nonsensical.

Related Topics

Africa Army Russia Libya May Moral

Recent Stories

Department of Community Development checks up on g ..

1 minute ago

Coalition forces intercept, destroy Houthi-launche ..

16 minutes ago

Fakes Before Russian Vote Were Spread Via Websites ..

48 seconds ago

US, Japan to Research Methane Production From Meth ..

49 seconds ago

Russian Delegation Requests New Vote by PACE on St ..

51 seconds ago

Over Half of Russians Consider Emigration Morally ..

56 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.