Libya's GNA To Release Russian Citizens Shugaley, Sueifan Soon - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 11:30 PM

Libya's GNA to Release Russian Citizens Shugaley, Sueifan Soon - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) The Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), which sits in the Libyan capital of Tripoli and governs the country's western part, has agreed to release detained Russian sociologists Maxim Shugaley and Samer Sueifan, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the situation.

According to sources, an agreement to release the Russians was reached between Tripoli and Moscow last week. Two sources said that Shugaley and Sueifan could be sent to Moscow within a few days.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian Foreign Ministry had received written assurances from the GNA that Shugaley and Sueifan could be released from a Libyan prison in the near future. Shugaley and Sueifan were detained in Libya in May 2019. The head of the criminal investigation department under the Libyan attorney general claimed that the Russians had been trying to influence the upcoming elections, these allegations were denied by the Russian side.

