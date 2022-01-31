UrduPoint.com

Lioness Kills Keeper, Escapes Iran Zoo With Mate

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2022 | 04:45 PM

Lioness kills keeper, escapes Iran zoo with mate

A female lion in an Iranian zoo attacked and killed a keeper and escaped with a mate before the pair was captured again, local media reported on Monday

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :A female lion in an Iranian zoo attacked and killed a keeper and escaped with a mate before the pair was captured again, local media reported on Monday.

"The lioness, which has been in the zoo for several years, managed to open a door of the cage, get out and then attack the 40-year-old guard who had just brought food to the pair of felines," a zoo employee told state broadcaster IRIB.

He said "the two animals managed to escape" Sunday from their cage in the zoo in the city of Arak, Markazi province, about 200 kilometres (125 miles) southwest of Tehran.

"Immediately after the incident, security forces took control of the zoo", Amir Hadi, the governor of the province was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.

He added that "efforts to capture the two felines alive have been successful".

Related Topics

Attack Governor Arak Tehran Sunday Media From Employment

Recent Stories

SC suspends RUDA verdict on Punjab govtâ€™s appeal

SC suspends RUDA verdict on Punjab govtâ€™s appeal

7 minutes ago
 Notorious robber gang busted, looted valuables rec ..

Notorious robber gang busted, looted valuables recovered

2 minutes ago
 French left 'people's primary' fails to end feudin ..

French left 'people's primary' fails to end feuding

2 minutes ago
 China head coach Li vows to beat Vietnam in World ..

China head coach Li vows to beat Vietnam in World Cup qualifiers

2 minutes ago
 NUST Institute of Policy Studies holds high-level ..

NUST Institute of Policy Studies holds high-level roundtable on Gilgit-Baltistan

33 minutes ago
 Ex-Polish President Walesa Recovers From COVID, Ma ..

Ex-Polish President Walesa Recovers From COVID, May Return to Work on Tuesday

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>