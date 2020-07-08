UrduPoint.com
LNA Not To Let Political Regulation In Libya Be Used For Weaponry Transfer - Haftar

LNA Not to Let Political Regulation in Libya Be Used for Weaponry Transfer - Haftar

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The Libyan National Army (LNA) will not allow the period of political settlement to be used to attract more weapons and mercenaries to Libya, LNA commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar said.

Haftar said Libya "is facing a serious threat that Turkish colonialism poses to its present and future.

"We responded to the urgent demands of the international community to begin to agree on a political settlement, but we will not allow this period to be used to attract more weapons and mercenaries," Sky news Arabia quoted Haftar as saying.

