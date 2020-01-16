UrduPoint.com
LNA Official Confirms Haftar Agrees To Take Part In Berlin Conference On Libya

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 04:20 PM

LNA Official Confirms Haftar Agrees to Take Part in Berlin Conference on Libya

The Libyan National Army's (LNA) Moral Guidance Department head, Brig. Gen. Khalid Al-Mahjoub, confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday that the LNA's head, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, would participate in the Berlin conference on Libya

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The Libyan National Army's (LNA) Moral Guidance Department head, Brig. Gen. Khalid Al-Mahjoub, confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday that the LNA's head, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, would participate in the Berlin conference on Libya.

The conference is scheduled to be held in the German capital on January 19.

"With God's help ... This means we must attend [it]. He will, but we have not yet officially announced it," Al-Mahjoubsaid, when asked if he could confirm Haftar's presence at the conference.

Earlier in the day, the Al-Hadath broadcaster reported, citing its sources, that German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas arrived in Libya and met with Haftar.

