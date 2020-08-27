LNA Spokesman Claims Turkish Armed Forces Using 4 Military Bases in Libya

The Turkish Armed Forces are using four military bases in Libya, a spokesman of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Maj. Gen. Ahmad al-Mismari told Sputnik in an interview on Thursday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The Turkish Armed Forces are using four military bases in Libya, a spokesman of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Maj. Gen. Ahmad al-Mismari told Sputnik in an interview on Thursday.

On August 18, the Al Arabiya broadcaster reported that Turkey, Qatar and the LNA's rival power - the Turkish-allied Government of National Accord (GNA) - had signed an agreement to establish a Turkish military base in Libya's Misrata. However, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar did not confirm that Ankara creates bases in Libya, but only training military centers.

"Turkey has both air and naval bases in Misrata. ... One of the largest naval military bases in Libya - Khoms - is also under control of Turkey, as well as the al-Watiya airbase, where the Turkish air forces are deployed with its personnel and equipment," al-Mismari said.

Ankara seeks to strengthen its military presence in Libya via these posts, the spokesman added, noting that the Turkish authorities also provide humanitarian assistance to the North African country and "conduct various activities there in line with international law."

Libya has been split between two rival governments since the overthrow and assassination of the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The western part of the country, including Tripoli, is controlled by the GNA, while the eastern part is held by the Tobruk-based parliament that is supported by the LNA.

Last week, the UN-backed GNA has declared an immediate ceasefire, which the eastern-based parliament welcomed and supported, and vowed to create demilitarized zones in the strategic areas of Sirte and Jufra.