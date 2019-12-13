(@FahadShabbir)

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) East Libya's Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar announced the start of the Libyan National Army's final offensive to gain control over rival Government of National Accord-held Tripoli.

"The zero hour passed, to all military units ... The hour that our people in Tripoli were looking forward to," Haftar said in an official statement.