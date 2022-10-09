Lockheed Martin Resumes F-35 Jet Deliveries After Pause Over Chinese-Sourced Part

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2022) US manufacturer Lockheed Martin says it is resuming deliveries of F-35 fighter jets after a pause due to the discovery of a metal part sourced in China.

"We are resuming delivery of F-35 aircraft and remain committed to our supplier standards and contractual requirements in delivering the most advanced fighter jet in the world," Lockheed said in a Saturday statement obtained by Sputnik.

US Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante confirmed in a Saturday statement that the Pentagon had approved the resumption of F-35 deliveries.

"Today, I signed the National Security Waiver that allows DoD (Defense Department) to accept Lot 13 and Lot 14 F-35 aircraft containing non-compliant specialty metals in Honeywell Integrated Power Package Turbomachines. Acceptance of the aircraft is necessary for national security interests. This determination applies to a total of 126 F-35 aircraft awaiting delivery or to be delivered," LaPlante said.

Last month, the US Defense Department suspended deliveries of new F-35 jets for the US military after learning that a magnet in the jet's engine was manufactured with unauthorized material from China.

According to Lockheed Martin, the magnet does not provide any visibility or access to sensitive program information.

"An alternative U.S. source for the alloy has been identified by Honeywell and will be used in the production of future aircrafts beginning in November," Lockheed said on Saturday.

Politico reported on Friday that the Defense Department had notified Congress that it had completed its investigation into the issue and decided not to replace the metal component in F-35 aircraft that had already been delivered.

Eighteen aircraft were held as part of the delivery pause, according to Lockheed Martin.

The F-35 program has experienced sourcing shortage issues of certain parts for the aircraft since 2019.