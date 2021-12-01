Lukashenko Blasts Ukrainian Army for Nationalism Bordering on Fascism

The Ukrainian military is nationalistic, with some units and their leaders crossing the line toward fascism, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) The Ukrainian military is nationalistic, with some units and their leaders crossing the line toward fascism, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

In 2014, Ukrainian army was "not the same army as it is now," he noted.

"Now it is, to put it mildly, very nationalistic, to say the very least... Some divisions, units and leaders are already on their way to fascism. I can see it, maybe more clearly than anyone else, because it is right next to me," Lukashenko said.

In June, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia accused the Western countries of encouraging Kiev's violence and "unabated nationalism" through continued militarization of Ukraine, which only exacerbates the conflict with its eastern breakaway regions.

In 2013, protests broke out in Ukraine due to the authorities' decision to halt policy aimed at reaching an association agreement with the European Union, leading to a coup and the ousting of then Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych. During clashes between the security forces and protesters, more than one hundred people died.

In April 2014, Kiev launched a military operation against self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in its eastern region of Donbas after they refused to recognize the new government due to legitimacy concerns. The conflict has resulted in the killing of thousands of people.