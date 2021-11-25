- Home
- Lukashenko Says Fled Opposition Activists Created Plan on Belarus Destabilization -Reports
Thu 25th November 2021
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the republic's government will publish a new plan by fled opposition activists for destabilizing Belarus, country's media reported on Thursday
"They (the opposition) have already worked out a plan.
I sent it to the presidential administration to be worked out and published, so that you all can see what they want. Well, this is a pathetic excuse for a plan. This is a plan of runaways in order to get funding. You can't say otherwise," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run Sovetskaya Belorussiya - Belarus' Segodnya newspaper.