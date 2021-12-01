UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Says Offered To Deploy Border Guards On Russia-Ukraine Border, Kiev Refused

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti that he had offered to place Belarusian border guards on the border of Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin did not mind, but Kiev refused

"When Putin and I once again talked, you know, when the OSCE sent these observers, I say: you know, I've seen enough observers in my life. Nothing will come of them, they will play on the side of the West. He says: well, okay. They want, let there be these observers. Well, what option is this? Therefore, for me it is more than clear what is happening in Ukraine and what is the way out in this situation. Well, they did not use this way out then, including that I was even ready to deploy my border guards on 400 kilometers of the Ukrainian-Russian border," he said.

According to Lukashenko, he was ready to close this border.

"When Putin came to Minsk, we discussed this problem. You, he says, take such a neutral position. I do not mind. But Ukraine opposed. That is, any normal initiatives were torpedoed. Okay, you didn't trust Lukashenko then. Now I understand, now Lukashenka is Putin's lackey, as they say. But then he occupied a neutral position, as you say," the Belarusian leader noted.

He noted that Ukraine torpedoed all initiatives, because "they did not rule their country then, and even more so now."

