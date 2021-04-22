UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Says Time For Zelenskyy To Learn How To Behave In Diplomatic Manner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 09:48 PM

Lukashenko Says Time for Zelenskyy to Learn How to Behave in Diplomatic Manner

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that it is time for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to learn how to behave in a diplomatic manner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that it is time for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to learn how to behave in a diplomatic manner.

"It seems to me, [Russian President] Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin], it is time for Zelenskyy to learn how to behave specifically diplomatically, among other things. This concerns Donbas," Lukashenko said during a meeting with Putin.

Related Topics

Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

French lingerie shops send PM underwear in lockdow ..

32 seconds ago

Myanmar summit a test for ASEAN's credibility: Tha ..

34 seconds ago

Moscow Protested to Czech Ambassador Against Pragu ..

36 seconds ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Source Not Confirming Rec ..

38 seconds ago

ACs to enforce Covid-19 SOPs across city

41 seconds ago

Lukashenko Says Agrees With Putin's Conclusions on ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.