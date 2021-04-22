Lukashenko Says Time for Zelenskyy to Learn How to Behave in Diplomatic Manner

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that it is time for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to learn how to behave in a diplomatic manner.

"It seems to me, [Russian President] Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin], it is time for Zelenskyy to learn how to behave specifically diplomatically, among other things. This concerns Donbas," Lukashenko said during a meeting with Putin.