UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Acknowledges France's Responsibility For 1994 Rwanda Genocide

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 04:19 PM

Macron Acknowledges France's Responsibility for 1994 Rwanda Genocide

French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged on Thursday his country's complicity in the Rwanda genocide, which claimed around 800,000 lives from April-June 1994

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged on Thursday his country's complicity in the Rwanda genocide, which claimed around 800,000 lives from April-June 1994.

"France played its part and bears the political responsibility for the events in Rwanda.

France is obligated to face history and admit that it caused suffering to the Rwandan people by allowing itself lengthy silences at the truth exam ... France did not understand that seeking to prevent a regional conflict or a civil war it actually sided with the genocide regime," Macron said in his address at the Kigali Genocide Memorial in Rwanda's Gisozi.

Related Topics

France Kigali Rwanda From

Recent Stories

Four drug peddlers held with narcotics

2 minutes ago

IHC dismisses plea seeking to stop Barrister Ali Z ..

2 minutes ago

Stephen Hawking's office, archive to be preserved ..

2 minutes ago

UAE Land Forces Commander attends graduation cerem ..

51 minutes ago

Govt formulating policy to take stern action again ..

2 minutes ago

Court to indict accused on June 24, in judge video ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.