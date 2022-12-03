UrduPoint.com

Macron Intends To Discuss Civilian Nuclear Energy In Ukraine With Putin

Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Macron Intends to Discuss Civilian Nuclear Energy in Ukraine With Putin

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday he would discuss the situation with civil nuclear energy in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin after talks with Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"I intend to talk with Putin after a conversation with the IAEA director general and specifically discuss the situation with civilian nuclear energy (in Ukraine)," Macron told the French broadcaster TF1.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Nuclear Vladimir Putin

More Stories From World

