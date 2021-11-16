UrduPoint.com

Macron, Putin Discuss Crisis On Polish-Belarusian Border By Phone - Source

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 12:19 AM

Macron, Putin Discuss Crisis on Polish-Belarusian Border by Phone - Source

French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation on Monday, the main topic of which was the crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border, a source at the Elysee Palace told reporters

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation on Monday, the main topic of which was the crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border, a source at the Elysee Palace told reporters.

"The President of the Republic held a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin, it lasted one hour 45 minutes. The main topic of the conversation was Belarus. ... The parties discussed the migrant crisis and threats from Belarus to block gas supplies to Europe," the source said.

Macron expressed solidarity with Poland in the situation with migrants on the Polish-Belarusian border and willingness to help if necessary, he said.

According to the source, Putin, speaking of Minsk's threats to cut off gas supplies to Europe, admitted that this would be bad for Gazprom and Russia.

Macron and Putin agreed on the need to de-escalate the migrant crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border, the source said.

The parties also agreed that gas could not become hostage to the crisis with migrants, as well as underlined the need to strengthen humanitarian assistance.

According to the source, Putin told the French president that he understood the need to end the migrant crisis.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Minsk Vladimir Putin Belarus Poland Border Gas From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi lights up in blue for diabetes awareness

Abu Dhabi lights up in blue for diabetes awareness

5 minutes ago
 Putin, Macron Express Satisfaction With Meeting of ..

Putin, Macron Express Satisfaction With Meeting of Foreign, Defense Ministers - ..

4 minutes ago
 PTI Govt. to introduce mega legal reforms soon: Al ..

PTI Govt. to introduce mega legal reforms soon: Ali Muhammad

4 minutes ago
 'Trade in local currencies could lower heavy relia ..

'Trade in local currencies could lower heavy reliance on USD, bring down trade d ..

4 minutes ago
 Putin Drew Macron's Attention to Provocative Natur ..

Putin Drew Macron's Attention to Provocative Nature of US Drills in Black Sea - ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.