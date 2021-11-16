Macron, Putin Discuss Crisis on Polish-Belarusian Border by Phone - Source

French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation on Monday, the main topic of which was the crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border, a source at the Elysee Palace told reporters

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation on Monday, the main topic of which was the crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border, a source at the Elysee Palace told reporters.

"The President of the Republic held a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin, it lasted one hour 45 minutes. The main topic of the conversation was Belarus. ... The parties discussed the migrant crisis and threats from Belarus to block gas supplies to Europe," the source said.

Macron expressed solidarity with Poland in the situation with migrants on the Polish-Belarusian border and willingness to help if necessary, he said.

According to the source, Putin, speaking of Minsk's threats to cut off gas supplies to Europe, admitted that this would be bad for Gazprom and Russia.

Macron and Putin agreed on the need to de-escalate the migrant crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border, the source said.

The parties also agreed that gas could not become hostage to the crisis with migrants, as well as underlined the need to strengthen humanitarian assistance.

According to the source, Putin told the French president that he understood the need to end the migrant crisis.