Macron Says If EU, US Fail to Provide Vaccines to Africa They Will Buy From Russia, China

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) If the European Union and the United States fail to provide COVID-19 vaccines to African countries they will purchase them directly from Russia and China, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

"This is our challenge today ... We announced a very important amount of money for this. And there is one idea that I defend. There are 6.

5 million health workers in Africa and we need 13 million doses of vaccines to protect health workers in Africa. If we, Europeans and Americans, manage to deliver those doses to Africa very quickly, this will be extremely successful ... This is something we need to do immediately. But if we announce today that we are going to give money, billions of Euros in six months, well, in that case, our African friends are going to buy vaccines directly from Russia, from China or from pharmaceutical companies," Macron said in his speech at the Munich Security Conference.