UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Says If EU, US Fail To Provide Vaccines To Africa They Will Buy From Russia, China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 10:59 PM

Macron Says If EU, US Fail to Provide Vaccines to Africa They Will Buy From Russia, China

If the European Union and the United States fail to provide COVID-19 vaccines to African countries they will purchase them directly from Russia and China, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) If the European Union and the United States fail to provide COVID-19 vaccines to African countries they will purchase them directly from Russia and China, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

"This is our challenge today ... We announced a very important amount of money for this. And there is one idea that I defend. There are 6.

5 million health workers in Africa and we need 13 million doses of vaccines to protect health workers in Africa. If we, Europeans and Americans, manage to deliver those doses to Africa very quickly, this will be extremely successful ... This is something we need to do immediately. But if we announce today that we are going to give money, billions of Euros in six months, well, in that case, our African friends are going to buy vaccines directly from Russia, from China or from pharmaceutical companies," Macron said in his speech at the Munich Security Conference.

Related Topics

Africa Russia China European Union Munich Buy United States Money From Billion Million

Recent Stories

AJK Revenue Minister Farooq Sikandar's resignation ..

2 minutes ago

UK Springer Spaniel Max Becomes 1st Ever Pet to Re ..

2 minutes ago

Tuchel takes blame for Ziyech struggles at Chelsea ..

2 minutes ago

Biden Warns Against Returning to Cold War

2 minutes ago

'Sooper Hai Pakistan Cup' positive sign for promot ..

6 minutes ago

Bitcoin hits $1 tn market cap, stocks move higher, ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.