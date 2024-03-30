- Home
Madinah Buses Extend Shuttle Public Transportation Service Times During Last Ten Days Of Ramadan
Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2024 | 01:00 PM
Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) The Madinah Buses project, which Al-Madinah Region Development Authority supervises, began on Saturday, extending the dates of the public transportation service to coincide with the last ten days of the holy month of Ramadan through several designated routes throughout Madinah to transport citizens and residents to the Prophet's Mosque and Quba Mosque.
The shuttle transportation service will be available starting at 3 p.m. It will continue until half an hour after the Qiyam prayer, to coincide with the end of the Qiyam prayer time at the Prophet's Mosque and Quba Mosque.
Madinah buses have designated seven locations to transport people to and from the Prophet's Mosque from the sports Stadium, Durrat Al-Madinah, Sayed Alshuhda, the Islamic University, AlKhaldiha neighborhood, and Bani Harithah. The parking lot at Aliat Mall has been designated to transport people to and from Quba Mosque.
Al-Madinah Region Development Authority advised people to view the stops of the shuttle transportation service via the link https://madinahbus.mda.gov.sa/img/mod/pub-bus.pdf and select the station to check the departure point.
