Open Menu

Madinah Buses Extend Shuttle Public Transportation Service Times During Last Ten Days Of Ramadan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Madinah buses extend shuttle Public transportation service times during last ten days of Ramadan

Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) The Madinah Buses project, which Al-Madinah Region Development Authority supervises, began on Saturday, extending the dates of the public transportation service to coincide with the last ten days of the holy month of Ramadan through several designated routes throughout Madinah to transport citizens and residents to the Prophet's Mosque and Quba Mosque.

The shuttle transportation service will be available starting at 3 p.m. It will continue until half an hour after the Qiyam prayer, to coincide with the end of the Qiyam prayer time at the Prophet's Mosque and Quba Mosque.

Madinah buses have designated seven locations to transport people to and from the Prophet's Mosque from the sports Stadium, Durrat Al-Madinah, Sayed Alshuhda, the Islamic University, AlKhaldiha neighborhood, and Bani Harithah. The parking lot at Aliat Mall has been designated to transport people to and from Quba Mosque.

Al-Madinah Region Development Authority advised people to view the stops of the shuttle transportation service via the link https://madinahbus.mda.gov.sa/img/mod/pub-bus.pdf and select the station to check the departure point.

Related Topics

Sports Bani Prayer Mosque From Ramadan P

Recent Stories

1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from ..

1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from Brazil

39 minutes ago
 PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coac ..

PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coaches

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse ..

Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse areas

2 hours ago
 International Day of Zero Waste being observed tod ..

International Day of Zero Waste being observed today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024

5 hours ago
Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Lever ..

Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach

13 hours ago
 Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakis ..

Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi

13 hours ago
 Ambassador, CEO European Asian Studies discuss rel ..

Ambassador, CEO European Asian Studies discuss relations

14 hours ago
 Moscow slams 'unacceptable Israeli' strikes on Syr ..

Moscow slams 'unacceptable Israeli' strikes on Syria

14 hours ago
 Amorim emerges as new front-runner after Alonso sn ..

Amorim emerges as new front-runner after Alonso snubs Liverpool

14 hours ago
 Israeli strikes foe Hezbollah in Syria, Lebanon

Israeli strikes foe Hezbollah in Syria, Lebanon

14 hours ago

More Stories From World