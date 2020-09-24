Maduro Calls for Respect of Palestinian Borders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, speaking at the UN General Assembly, declared support for the people of Palestine and called for respect of the country's borders, defined in 1967.

"We reiterate our support and solidarity with the Arab people of Palestine and demand respect for their historic territories, defined in 1967 by the United Nations," Maduro said.

The politician stressed Venezuela's commitment to the need to promote and strengthen dialogue and cooperation, building bridges between peoples, respecting cultural and religious differences through conflict prevention, reconciliation and peacebuilding.