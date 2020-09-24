UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maduro Calls For Respect Of Palestinian Borders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 08:40 AM

Maduro Calls for Respect of Palestinian Borders

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, speaking at the UN General Assembly, declared support for the people of Palestine and called for respect of the country's borders, defined in 1967.

"We reiterate our support and solidarity with the Arab people of Palestine and demand respect for their historic territories, defined in 1967 by the United Nations," Maduro said.

The politician stressed Venezuela's commitment to the need to promote and strengthen dialogue and cooperation, building bridges between peoples, respecting cultural and religious differences through conflict prevention, reconciliation and peacebuilding.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Palestine Venezuela Arab

Recent Stories

Shabab Al Ahli Dubai to Round 16 of AFC Champions ..

7 hours ago

Abu Dhabi’s non-oil trade with Saudi Arabia hit ..

8 hours ago

UAE stresses commitment to supporting efforts to r ..

10 hours ago

Rehman Malik appeals UN to send peace mission to h ..

8 hours ago

Unveiling Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Fan Favorite Feat ..

10 hours ago

Emirati aid ship arrives in Beirut

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.