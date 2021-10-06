MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck on Wednesday off the east coast of Osumi Peninsula in Japan's southwest, the national meteorological agency reported.

The tremor was registered at 17:13 local time (08:13 GMT), with the epicenter located at a depth of 40 kilometers (almost 25 miles) and the maximum seismic intensity reaching level 4 on Japan's seven-point system.

There have been no reports of damage or casualties.

The incident follows another quake of a 5.9 magnitude, which hit the northeastern Japanese prefectures of Aomori and Iwate earlier in the day, injuring three people.