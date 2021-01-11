Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Occurs Near Indonesia - Seismologists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) A magnitude 5.6 earthquake has occurred near the coast of Indonesia, between the Flores and Sulawesi islands, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The earthquake was registered at 01:20 GMT, 93.8 miles north of the town of Ruteng, with its epicenter located at the depth of 384 miles, according to the USGS.

There have been no reports on victims and damage.