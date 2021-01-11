UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Occurs Near Indonesia - Seismologists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 08:50 AM

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Occurs Near Indonesia - Seismologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) A magnitude 5.6 earthquake has occurred near the coast of Indonesia, between the Flores and Sulawesi islands, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The earthquake was registered at 01:20 GMT, 93.8 miles north of the town of Ruteng, with its epicenter located at the depth of 384 miles, according to the USGS.

There have been no reports on victims and damage.

Related Topics

Earthquake Flores Ruteng Indonesia

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED5.4 bn in market cap

10 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs Virtual Happiness and Positi ..

10 hours ago

UAE leaders condole with President of Indonesia ov ..

10 hours ago

Dubai Economy receives 59,130 consumer complaints ..

10 hours ago

Fatima bint Mubarak inaugurates first virtual Emir ..

10 hours ago

India warns of Avian Influenza in seven states

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.