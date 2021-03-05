UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Off Indonesia's Coast - USGS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 03:32 PM

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Off Indonesia's Coast - USGS

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake was registered on Friday off the western coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island, the US Geological Survey said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) A magnitude 5.6 earthquake was registered on Friday off the western coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake was registered at 07:32GMT. Its epicenter was located at a depth of 18 kilometers (11 miles), 158 kilometers (98 miles) to the south-west from the city of Padang.

There are no reports about victims or damage caused by the earthquake.

Related Topics

Earthquake Padang Indonesia From

Recent Stories

Results of Argentina's Trials of Russia's Sputnik ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan for restructuring and re ..

3 minutes ago

Three gamblers held with stake money in sargodha

3 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,072 new COVID-19 cases, 2,026 reco ..

21 minutes ago

Weekly inflation goes up 0.61 pc

4 minutes ago

Farmers stressed to use modern technology to boost ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.