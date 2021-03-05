(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) A magnitude 5.6 earthquake was registered on Friday off the western coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake was registered at 07:32GMT. Its epicenter was located at a depth of 18 kilometers (11 miles), 158 kilometers (98 miles) to the south-west from the city of Padang.

There are no reports about victims or damage caused by the earthquake.