UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Off Indonesia - US Geological Survey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 07:10 AM

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Off Indonesia - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) A 5.6 magnitude earthquake was registered on Thursday near the coast of Indonesia in the Molucca Sea, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

According to the USGS, the tremor was recorded at 6:03 a.m. local time (21:03 on Wednesday GMT).

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 29.

1 kilometers (18 miles), 83 kilometers northwest of the city of Ternate, the province of North Maluku.

There are no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake.

Indonesia is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. Hundreds of thousands of people died in 2004 when some 9.2 magnitude earthquake hit Sumatra's Aceh region, triggering a tsunami in several countries bordering the Indian Ocean.

Related Topics

India Tsunami Fire Earthquake Died Ternate Indonesia From

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution Announces Arrest of Media Perso ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed and Bill Gates discuss humanitar ..

6 hours ago

People who recovered from COVID-19 in UAE followed ..

6 hours ago

Dubai International Financial Centre offers retail ..

6 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed adopts smart helmet technology to m ..

6 hours ago

Over 1,000 COVID-19 recoveries in UAE, 432 new cas ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.