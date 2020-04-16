Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Off Indonesia - US Geological Survey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) A 5.6 magnitude earthquake was registered on Thursday near the coast of Indonesia in the Molucca Sea, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

According to the USGS, the tremor was recorded at 6:03 a.m. local time (21:03 on Wednesday GMT).

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 29.

1 kilometers (18 miles), 83 kilometers northwest of the city of Ternate, the province of North Maluku.

There are no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake.

Indonesia is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. Hundreds of thousands of people died in 2004 when some 9.2 magnitude earthquake hit Sumatra's Aceh region, triggering a tsunami in several countries bordering the Indian Ocean.