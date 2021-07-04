UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Occurs In Chile - Seismological Center

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 11:10 AM

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Occurs in Chile - Seismological Center

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 took place in northern Chile, not far from the city of Huasco, the National Seismological Center said.

The earthquake was recorded at 9:01 pm late Saturday local time (01:01 GMT) at depth of over 24 kilometers (about 15 miles).

Another tremor was recorded at 0:29 p.m., with a magnitude of 5.8 and a depth of 34.5 kilometers

There have been no reports of injured people or damage to property.

