Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Occurs in Chile - Seismological Center

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 took place in northern Chile, not far from the city of Huasco, the National Seismological Center said.

The earthquake was recorded at 9:01 pm late Saturday local time (01:01 GMT) at depth of over 24 kilometers (about 15 miles).

Another tremor was recorded at 0:29 p.m., with a magnitude of 5.8 and a depth of 34.5 kilometers

There have been no reports of injured people or damage to property.