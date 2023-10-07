Open Menu

Magnitude 6.0 Quake Hits Mexico

Muhammad Irfan Published October 07, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Magnitude 6.0 quake hits Mexico

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca on Friday night, causing some damage and power outages, officials said.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the National Seismological Service said the epicenter of the quake was in the town of Matias Romero.

Senior regional government official Jesus Romero told journalists no deaths had been reported but the tremor caused damage to stretches of a highway leading to the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, a narrow stretch of Mexican territory that separates the Pacific and the Atlantic oceans.

Damage was also reported in the city of Oaxaca, where a hospital suffered cracked walls and power outages were reported.

A seismic alarm was activated in Mexico City more than 500 kilometers (300 miles) away, where dozens of people evacuated their homes.

The mayor of the capital, home to 9.2 million people, Marti Batres, said on X that "a slight tremor was felt" in the city, adding that "no damage has been reported so far."

Mexico sits in the world's most seismically and volcanically active zone, known as the Ring of Fire, where the Pacific plate meets surrounding tectonic plates.

In September 2017, a 7.1-magnitude quake killed 369 people, the majority in Mexico City. And an 8.1-magnitude quake killed about 10,000 people in 1985.

Related Topics

Fire Earthquake World Twitter Tehuantepec Oaxaca Mexico City Mexico September 2017 Post Government Million

Recent Stories

WETEX, DSS 2023 highlight latest technologies, sol ..

WETEX, DSS 2023 highlight latest technologies, solutions for smart and sustainab ..

28 minutes ago
 Threat email to kill PM Modi, Modi stadium receive ..

Threat email to kill PM Modi, Modi stadium received: Police

29 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 04 South Africa Vs. S ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 04 South Africa Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

45 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Afg ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, ..

47 minutes ago
 Afghanistan in trouble as Shakib gets three wicket ..

Afghanistan in trouble as Shakib gets three wickets

1 hour ago
 Bangladesh beat Pakistan to secure bronze medal in ..

Bangladesh beat Pakistan to secure bronze medal in Asian Games

2 hours ago
Karachiites burdened with more increase in power b ..

Karachiites burdened with more increase in power bills

2 hours ago
 UAE’s Asma Alhosani made history on Friday as th ..

UAE’s Asma Alhosani made history on Friday as the country’s first woman to s ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates finish second at Gran Piemonte i ..

UAE Team Emirates finish second at Gran Piemonte in Italy

11 hours ago
 First land trip service connecting Ras Al Khaimah ..

First land trip service connecting Ras Al Khaimah with Oman&#039;s Musandam laun ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World