UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Recorded Over 600 Miles Southeast Of Tokyo -Meteorological Agency

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 08:40 AM

Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Recorded Over 600 Miles Southeast of Tokyo -Meteorological Agency

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) A 6.2 magnitude earthquake was registered on Saturday near the Japanese island of Chichijima in the Ogasawara archipelago over 600 miles southeast of Tokyo, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 10 kilometers (more than 6 miles).

No tsunami alert has been declared. There is also no information about any damages and victims caused by the earthquake.

Japan is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. The 2011 9.0 magnitude earthquake and the following tsunami killed over 15,000 people and caused the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster.

Related Topics

Tsunami Fire Earthquake Nuclear Alert Fukushima Tokyo Japan From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on death of S ..

7 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan inquires after Shujaat H ..

9 hours ago

November 6,1947 remains as a blot on humanity: Pre ..

10 hours ago

Chief of Army Staff thanks mountaineer Vanessa O'B ..

10 hours ago

Prime Minister takes strict notice of top vacant p ..

10 hours ago

NCOC issues new guidelines to curb second wave of ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.