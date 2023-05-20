Magnitude 7.4 Earthquake Occurs off New Caledonia Coast - USGS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) A 7.4-magnitude earthquake has hit off the coast of New Caledonia, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reports.

The quake occurred at a depth of about 22 miles (36 kilometers) at 01:51 GMT on Saturday, about 261 miles northwest of New Caledonia's capital of Noumea, USGS said.

The US tsunami warning system did not issue any warnings following the earthquake.

There have been no reports of any damage or casualties.