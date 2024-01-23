Open Menu

Major 7.0 Earthquake Hits China-Kyrgyzstan Border

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2024 | 08:40 AM

Major 7.0 earthquake hits China-Kyrgyzstan border

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) A major 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck along the China-Kyrgyzstan border on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey said, warning of potentially widespread damage though no casualties have been reported.

The quake was registered just after 2:00 am (1800 GMT Monday) at a depth of 13 kilometres in China's Xinjiang region, some 140 kilometres (85 miles) west of the city of Aksu, where Chinese media reported heavy tremors were felt.

One resident told state news agency Xinhua that people rushed outside for safety amid the shaking, despite the frigid early morning temperatures hovering around -10 degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit).

People also fled their homes to seek refuge in the street in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek, according to an AFP reporter, after the quake caused walls to shake and furniture to shift.

Local tv channels in the Indian capital New Delhi reported strong tremors in the city, about 1,400 kilometres away.

The epicentre of the quake was in Wushi County, Xinhua reported.

