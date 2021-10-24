Major Drug Lord Otoniel Captured in Colombia - Government

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2021) Colombia's authorities say they have captured the most-wanted drug trafficker in the country, Dairo Antonio Usuga, also known as Otoniel, who is the head of the "Gulf Clan" (Clan del Golfo).

"Special recognition to the Public Force and the defense ministry for the capture in Necocli of Dairo Antonio Usuga, alias 'Otoniel', head of the Gulf Clan, a criminal organization dedicated to drug trafficking and responsible for attacks on the civilian population," Presidential Adviser Emilio Archila said on Twitter on Saturday.

Colombian President Ivan Duque said in a public address broadcast on Twitter on Saturday that the capture of Otoniel was a major blow to drug trafficking and was comparable to the fall of drug lord Pablo Escobar in the 1990s.

According to Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano, the capture of the Gulf Clan's leader means that the government has achieved victory over drug trafficking in the country, since the clan had been responsible for most of Colombia's exports and distribution of cocaine.