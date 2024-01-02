Open Menu

Major Japan Quake Kills Six, Triggers Tsunami Waves

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2024 | 08:40 AM

Major Japan quake kills six, triggers tsunami waves

Kanazawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) At least six people died in a major earthquake that struck central Japan on New Year's Day, triggering tsunami waves over a metre high, damaging homes and sparking a major fire that wreaked destruction overnight, authorities said Tuesday.

The scale of the damage from Monday's quake was still emerging, with news footage showing toppled buildings, sunken boats at a port, countless charred homes, and locals without power in freezing overnight temperatures.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake, which struck Ishikawa prefecture on the main island of Honshu had a magnitude of 7.5.

Japanese authorities put it at 7.6 and said it was one of more than 90 quakes that had rocked the region as of 1:00 am Tuesday (1600 GMT Monday).

Waves at least 1.2 metres (four feet) high hit the port of Wajima on Monday, and a series of smaller tsunamis were reported elsewhere, but warnings of much larger waves proved unfounded.

Aerial news footage showed sunken boats at the fishing port of Suzu, with at least one washed onto shore, and devastation from a major fire in Wajima.

Around 32,700 households in the region remained without power on Tuesday, the local energy provider said.

Tens of thousands of people had been ordered to evacuate, according to the fire and disaster management agency, cited by Kyodo. About 1,000 people were staying at a military base, the defence ministry said.

"I instructed (emergency workers) to reach the area as soon as possible by using whatever means available," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said late Monday after a disaster response meeting.

"It is very cold now. I issued an instruction to deliver necessary supplies like water, food, blankets, heating oil, gasoline, fuel oil, by using planes or ships," Kishida told reporters.

- 'Horrible situation' -

Images on social media showed cars and houses in Ishikawa shaking violently and terrified people cowering in shops and train stations. Houses collapsed and huge cracks appeared in roads.

"I have never experienced anything like this before, it was scary. I went out right away but the ground was shaking," an elderly man told NHK.

"We are in a horrible situation. Please come and help us," said one person in a video shared on X, formerly Twitter, showing several badly damaged houses.

The major fire in Wajima engulfed a row of houses, video footage showed, with people being evacuated in the dark, some with blankets and others carrying babies.

A duty officer at Wajima Fire Department said they still were being overwhelmed Tuesday by rescue requests and reports of damages.

"Since this morning, the number is rising," he told AFP, adding that the department has received dozens of reports of structural damage.

A six or seven-storey building toppled over, but the officer could not give details on whether any people were inside.

"We are dealing with various fires and sending our resources for those too," he told AFP.

Many houses collapsed in the city of Suzu, reports said.

In Washington, US President Joe Biden was briefed on the quake and offered Japan "any necessary assistance" to cope with the aftermath.

Related Topics

Tsunami Fire Earthquake Prime Minister Water Washington Social Media Twitter Oil Died Man Japan From

Recent Stories

Pakistan sends relief goods for people of Gaza

Pakistan sends relief goods for people of Gaza

9 hours ago
 Frost puts negative impact on buds of strawberries

Frost puts negative impact on buds of strawberries

9 hours ago
 Punjab govt extends date of issuing driving licens ..

Punjab govt extends date of issuing driving license with old fee

9 hours ago
 Altaf Nizamani appointed Focal Person of CM

Altaf Nizamani appointed Focal Person of CM

9 hours ago
 ECP Balochistan serves notice to PPP for violation ..

ECP Balochistan serves notice to PPP for violation code of conduct

10 hours ago
 Senators asked to submit assets or face suspension

Senators asked to submit assets or face suspension

10 hours ago
NAVTTC trained 100,000 people in 2023; Madad tells ..

NAVTTC trained 100,000 people in 2023; Madad tells Senate Education Body

10 hours ago
 Health Ministry confirms poliovirus in environment ..

Health Ministry confirms poliovirus in environmental samples

10 hours ago
 Nine injured during new year night celebratory fir ..

Nine injured during new year night celebratory firing, fireworks

10 hours ago
 CPO directs to take strict action against underage ..

CPO directs to take strict action against underage drivers, 5210 held

10 hours ago
 Objection raised to appeal against acceptance of N ..

Objection raised to appeal against acceptance of Nawaz Sharif's papers

10 hours ago
 PPP ready to surprises political opponents in Punj ..

PPP ready to surprises political opponents in Punjab: Nasir Shah

11 hours ago

More Stories From World