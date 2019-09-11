Major UAE Airlines Ban Defective MacBook Pro Model on Their Flights

Dubai-based carrier Flydubai has stopped accepting old 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops in both hand and checked baggage, joining other airlines from the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

In June, Apple made an announcement that the 15-inch MacBook Pros were prone to overheating and constituted a potential safety hazard.

On August 29, the Etihad airline banned carrying MacBook Pros on its flights, followed by Emirates and Flydubai on Monday.

"Following the recall of a limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro models, which were sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017, we will be unable to accept these devices in hand baggage or checked baggage unless the battery has been replaced," the company said on its website.

Other countries' airlines, including Oman Air, Qantas Airways, Virgin Australia, Singapore Airlines and Thai Airways, have also banned 15-inch MacBook Pros on their flights.