MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Malawi's new government was sworn in days after President Lazarus Chakwera dissolved the previous cabinet as part of the fight against corruption.

Last Monday, Chakwera said in a national address that he was dissolving Malawi's cabinet amid corruption allegations against several ministers, including Minister of Lands Kezzie Msukwa, Labour Minister Ken Kandodo and Energy Minister Newton Kambala.

The new government, which nonetheless includes most of the former ministers reappointed to their posts, was sworn in on Sunday.

The swearing-in ceremony for the 30 cabinet ministers and deputy ministers was held at Kamuzu Palace in Malawi's capital Lilongwe on Sunday and was broadcast on the president's official Facebook page.

Malawi 24 reported on Sunday that the president told the new, reconfigured, cabinet that he would not use his powers to protect any corrupt minister.