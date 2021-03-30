UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mali Becomes 58th Country To Register Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine - RDIF

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 02:29 PM

Mali Becomes 58th Country to Register Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine - RDIF

Mali has authorized the use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Mali has authorized the use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Tuesday.

"RDIF ... announces that the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus has been approved in the Republic of Mali. Sputnik V is now approved for use in 58 countries globally with total population of over 1.

5 billion people. The vaccine was registered in Mali under the emergency use authorization procedure," RDIF said in a press release.

"Sputnik V has been included in the national vaccine portfolio of more than 10 countries in Africa. We welcome the decision of our partners in Mali to approve Sputnik V and prevent the spread of coronavirus using safe and effective Russian vaccine," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev added.

Related Topics

Africa Russia Mali Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NEPRA completes public hearings into FCA, Quarterl ..

39 seconds ago

Man Barricades Himself in Moscow Suburb, Opens Fir ..

41 seconds ago

'Feeling better today after so many well-wishers' ..

42 seconds ago

Germany announces tougher land border checks

44 seconds ago

132 KV wadpda house grid station inaugurated

45 seconds ago

Wasim Akram’s picture in 'underwear' goes viral ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.