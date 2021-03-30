Mali has authorized the use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Tuesday

"RDIF ... announces that the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus has been approved in the Republic of Mali. Sputnik V is now approved for use in 58 countries globally with total population of over 1.

5 billion people. The vaccine was registered in Mali under the emergency use authorization procedure," RDIF said in a press release.

"Sputnik V has been included in the national vaccine portfolio of more than 10 countries in Africa. We welcome the decision of our partners in Mali to approve Sputnik V and prevent the spread of coronavirus using safe and effective Russian vaccine," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev added.