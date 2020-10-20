Malian Military Delivers More Humanitarian Cargo to Village Occupied by Jihadists

The Malian Armed Forces said on Tuesday that they had delivered another supply of food and other essentials to the village of Farabougou, located in the Segou region in central Mali, which has been under siege by Islamist militants since early October

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The Malian Armed Forces said on Tuesday that they had delivered another supply of food and other essentials to the village of Farabougou, located in the Segou region in central Mali, which has been under siege by Islamist militants since early October.

Another supply of humanitarian aid was flown to Farabougou on Monday.

"The #FAMa [Malian Armed Forces] again dropped, on Tuesday, 20 October 2020, food to #Farabougou. This significant humanitarian action for the benefit of the populations helps ease their suffering while waiting for an efficient solution," the military said on Twitter, adding that the cargo was delivered by air.

The settlement has been cut off from the rest of the country for two weeks, with armed jihadist militants blocking ways in and out. In addition, over the weekend, a small bridge on the route to the village was also destroyed.

Nevertheless, the mediation group, which has been deployed to the area to negotiate access to the village, advocates dialogue with the jihadists over a military assault by the armed forces to prevent escalation of tension.