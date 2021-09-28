Man charged with murder of UK teacher

(@FahadShabbir)

London, Sept 28 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :A 36-year-old man was to appear in court in Britain on Tuesday, charged with the murder of a young teacher whose death sparked renewed calls to improve women's safety.

The young woman's death, like that of 33-year-old Sarah Everard in March this year, has galvanised public opinion over the safety of women in public spaces and drawn promises from government to do better.

Koci Selamaj, who was arrested on Sunday in connection with the killing of Sabina Nessa, was charged on Monday evening, London's Metropolitan Police said.

The body of Nessa, 28, was found in the Kidbrooke area of southeast London on September 18. She disappeared after walking through a park to meet a friend the previous day.

Her death revived debate about women's safety and prompted hundreds of people to attend a vigil in her memory last Friday.

Earlier this year, the government faced calls to do more to tackle violence against women and girls after the high-profile killing of Sarah Everard.

A former Metropolitan Police officer has since admitted Everard's kidnap, rape and murder and is due to be sentenced this week.