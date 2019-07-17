UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Guilty Of British Schoolgirl Killing In India

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 11:30 PM

Man guilty of British schoolgirl killing in India

A court in India on Wednesday found a man guilty of raping and killing British schoolgirl Scarlett Keeling on a Goa beach in 2008, overturning his acquittal in the case

Old Goa, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :A court in India on Wednesday found a man guilty of raping and killing British schoolgirl Scarlett Keeling on a Goa beach in 2008, overturning his acquittal in the case.

Samson D'Souza was charged alongside Placido Carvalho after 15-year-old Keeling's bruised and semi-naked body was found in shallow water on a beach in the Indian resort state, but both men were cleared of her murder in 2016.

On Wednesday, a judge in the financial capital Mumbai upheld Carvalho's acquittal but overturned D'Souza's, convicting him of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, using force with intent to outrage a woman's modesty and administering drugs with intent to harm.

D'Souza's sentence will be handed down on Friday.

Vikram Varma, a lawyer for Keeling's mother, praised the Federal Central Bureau of Investigation for taking up the case and appealing the acquittals to the Goa bench of Mumbai's Bombay High Court.

"The CBI worked with the little evidence left and have done an excellent job to bring the matter to conviction," Varma told AFP.

However, D'Souza could still appeal the verdict to the Supreme Court, Varma said.

Related Topics

India Murder Mumbai Supreme Court Water Drugs Job Man Women 2016 Court

Recent Stories

Russia-Africa Summit Great Start to Future Relatio ..

1 minute ago

Sister Berchmans conferred on Benedict Medal for l ..

1 minute ago

US Condemns Attack in Iraq's Erbil That Killed Tur ..

1 minute ago

Vice chancellors of all universities appointed on ..

1 minute ago

Bahrain to Host Working Group on Maritime, Aviatio ..

8 minutes ago

India faced defeat in ICJ on Kulboshan Jadev case: ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.