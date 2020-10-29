Man Tried to Knife-Stab Police Officers in French Avignon, Was Shot Dead - Reports

A man tried to stab police officers with a knife in France's southeastern city of Avignon and was shot dead, Europe 1 radio station reported on Thursday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) A man tried to stab police officers with a knife in France's southeastern city of Avignon and was shot dead, Europe 1 radio station reported on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, a knife attack left three people killed in France' Nice.

According to the police, the incident in Avignon happened at around 11:15 local time (10:15 GMT). The attacker was shouting Allah Akbar as he threatened police officers with a knife. The police opened fire and killed the attacker.

An investigation has already been launched.