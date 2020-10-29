UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Tried To Knife-Stab Police Officers In French Avignon, Was Shot Dead - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 04:27 PM

Man Tried to Knife-Stab Police Officers in French Avignon, Was Shot Dead - Reports

A man tried to stab police officers with a knife in France's southeastern city of Avignon and was shot dead, Europe 1 radio station reported on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, a knife attack left three people killed in France' Nice

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) A man tried to stab police officers with a knife in France's southeastern city of Avignon and was shot dead, Europe 1 radio station reported on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, a knife attack left three people killed in France' Nice.

According to the police, the incident in Avignon happened at around 11:15 local time (10:15 GMT). The attacker was shouting Allah Akbar as he threatened police officers with a knife. The police opened fire and killed the attacker.

An investigation has already been launched.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Fire Police Europe Threatened France Nice Man

Recent Stories

Vivo Communications Research Institute releases 6G ..

8 minutes ago

CAR Faces Acute Humanitarian Crisis With Over 2.6M ..

3 minutes ago

Security Challenges Persist in CAR Amid Preparatio ..

3 minutes ago

Armenian Defense Ministry Refutes Baku's Claims Ab ..

3 minutes ago

Over 3000 cops to ensure security for Eid Milad un ..

3 minutes ago

PSX witnesses record crash in the current year, lo ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.