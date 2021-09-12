STRUGI KRASNYE TRAINING GROUND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) TRUGI KRASTRUGI KRASNYE TRAINING GROUND (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) NYE TRAINING GROUND, Russia, STRUGI KRASNYE TRAINING GROUND (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) eptember 12 (STRUGI KRASNYE TRAINING GROUND (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) putnik) - The airborne unit in Russia's Pskov Region carried out for the first time a mass airdrop mission of more than 600 soldiers and 30 units of military equipment at night as part of the joint Russian-Belarusian strategic drills Zapad-2021, the Russian defense ministry said on STRUGI KRASNYE TRAINING GROUND (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) unday.

"A mass airdrop mission of over 600 fully equipped personnel, with weapons and [other] equipment, and 30 ... armored personnel carriers was carried out for the first time at night at the Strugi Krasnye training ground in the Pskov Region," the ministry said.