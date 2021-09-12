UrduPoint.com

Mass Airdrop Of Over 600 Troops Conducted For 1st Time At Night At Zapad Drills - Moscow

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 11:40 AM

Mass Airdrop of Over 600 Troops Conducted for 1st Time at Night at Zapad Drills - Moscow

The airborne unit in Russia's Pskov Region carried out for the first time a mass airdrop mission of more than 600 soldiers and 30 units of military equipment at night as part of the joint Russian-Belarusian strategic drills Zapad-2021, the Russian defense ministry said on Sunday.

"A mass airdrop mission of over 600 fully equipped personnel, with weapons and [other] equipment, and 30 ... armored personnel carriers was carried out for the first time at night at the Strugi Krasnye training ground in the Pskov Region," the ministry said.

