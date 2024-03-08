Open Menu

'Mass Bleaching Event' Underway On Australia's Great Barrier Reef

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2024 | 09:40 AM

'Mass bleaching event' underway on Australia's Great Barrier Reef

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) A "mass bleaching event" is unfolding on Australia's Great Barrier Reef, authorities said Friday, as warming seas put corals under stress.

"We know the biggest threat to coral reefs worldwide is climate change. The Great Barrier Reef is no exception," Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said in a statement.

The damaging mass bleaching event -- the seventh since 1998 -- was confirmed by government scientists following aerial surveys of 300 shallow reefs.

The Australian Reef Authority said it would now need to conduct further surveys to assess the severity and extent of bleaching.

Coral bleaching occurs when underwater temperatures are more than 1 degree warmer than the long-term average.

As corals come under heat stress, they expel algae living within their tissues -- draining them of their vibrant colours.

Ocean temperatures along the Great Barrier Reef have approached record levels in the past few weeks, according to official monitoring.

Before this event, Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffered mass coral bleaching in 1998, 2002, 2016, 2017, 2020 and 2022.

Related Topics

Australia 2017 2016 2020 Event Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2024

16 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2024

41 minutes ago
 Speakers paid tribute to resilience of Kashmiri wo ..

Speakers paid tribute to resilience of Kashmiri women

10 hours ago
 Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members

Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members

10 hours ago
 EmpowerHer Conference highlights problems women co ..

EmpowerHer Conference highlights problems women confront in Pakistan

10 hours ago
 NDMA holds national consultation on Pakistan schoo ..

NDMA holds national consultation on Pakistan school safety framework

10 hours ago
7th Agricultural Census field operation to be held ..

7th Agricultural Census field operation to be held in Sep-Oct 2024: PBS

10 hours ago
 MoEA hosts international banking courses

MoEA hosts international banking courses

10 hours ago
 Sightsavers calls for accessible healthcare for wo ..

Sightsavers calls for accessible healthcare for women and girls

10 hours ago
 Pakistani envoy visits Quantoom Biosciences

Pakistani envoy visits Quantoom Biosciences

10 hours ago
 FAO organizes IPC workshop to build capacity of st ..

FAO organizes IPC workshop to build capacity of stakeholders on food security an ..

10 hours ago
 Police raid leads to arrest of four suspected gamb ..

Police raid leads to arrest of four suspected gamblers in Liaquatabad

10 hours ago

More Stories From World