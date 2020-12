Massive explosion heard in Durban refinery

(@FahadShabbir)

JOHANNESBURG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Massive explosion, which can be heard about 25 kilometers away, rocked a Engen refinery in South Africa's Durban at 7 a.m. (GMT 0500) on Friday.

It is not clear what caused the explosion, or if any casualties occurred.