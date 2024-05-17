Mauritanian President Visits Prophet’s Holy Mosque
Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania visited the Prophet’s Holy Mosque and performed prayers there.
The president, upon arrival, was received by several officials.
