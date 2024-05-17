Open Menu

Mauritanian President Visits Prophet’s Holy Mosque

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Mauritanian President visits Prophet’s Holy Mosque

Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania visited the Prophet’s Holy Mosque and performed prayers there.

The president, upon arrival, was received by several officials.

