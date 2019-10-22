Mauritius' Students Interested in Russian Higher Education - Acting President

Mauritius' students are interested in Russian higher education, so the island nation is looking forward to signing agreements that would facilitate cooperation in this sector, acting President Paramasivum P. Vyapoory told Sputnik

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Mauritius' students are interested in Russian higher education, so the island nation is looking forward to signing agreements that would facilitate cooperation in this sector, acting President Paramasivum P. Vyapoory told Sputnik.

"In the past, cooperation in the sector of education was very important, many young Mauritians have benefited from scholarships offered by the former Soviet Union. Nowadays there is a renewed interest of Mauritian students for some prestigious Russian universities," the acting president said.

According to Vyapoory, the island is looking forward to "signing agreements between the University of Mauritius and Lomonosov State University and Pushchino State Institute of Natural Sciences."

The acting president added that the student exchanges would help share experience and technology.