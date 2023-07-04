Mayors of 220 Riot-Affected French Communes Arrive in Paris to Meet With Macron - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The heads of the 220 French communes most affected by the unrest in the country, caused by the death of a teenager at the hands of a police officer, have arrived at the Elysee Palace for a meeting with President Emmanuel Macron, French broadcaster BFMTV reported on Tuesday.

France has been gripped by unrest since last Tuesday, when a 17-year-old boy was shot dead by a police officer for allegedly disobeying a traffic stop in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris. The officer who pulled the trigger on Nahel M. has been taken into custody for voluntary manslaughter, but that has not deterred the protesters.

Violent protests have escalated into rioting and looting, prompting the authorities in some parts of France to impose partial curfews and limitations on public transport. The French Interior Ministry has reported daily detentions, as well as injuries among police officers.

On Monday, the mayor of Bry-sur-Marne commune in the Val-de-Marne department in the eastern suburbs of Paris, Charles Aslangul, refused to attend the meeting of mayors with Macron, saying that the "head of state must lead and restore order without concessions, and not organize receptions."