MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) Oksana Marchenko, the wife of detained Ukrainian opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk, asked Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud on Saturday to facilitate his exchange for UK citizens who fought in Ukraine but surrendered to the armed forces of Russia and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

"I am appealing to the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. Your Royal Highness, a woman who is deeply in love and is worried about her husband's future is begging you for help," Marchenko said in a video address.

"Your Royal Highness, your country and you personally have historically had close relations with Great Britain and as someone with a power to influence decisions made in London you could use this leverage and ask Prime Minister Boris Johnson to influence President (of Ukraine Volodymyr) Zelenskyy and have my husband exchanged for British nationals who have been taken as prisoners of war by Russian and DPR forces in Ukraine," Marchenko suggested.