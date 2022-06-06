Members of Azov Battalion Could Still Be Hiding in Mariupol - DPR

MARIUPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) The authorities of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) are actively searching for Ukrainian militants from the neo-Nazi Azov battalion that might still be hiding in Mariuupol, Yan Gagin, an adviser to the DPR chairman, told Sputnik.

"As for the situation in the city itself, some kind of local criminals remain. This has more to do with the DPR Ministry of Internal Affairs, and this work is being actively carried out," Gagin said, adding that there might also be "some remnants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or Azov, who have managed to hide in the city."

Gagin told Sputnik that if found, Azov members and Ukrainian soldiers will be handed over to the investigation.