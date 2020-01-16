Merkel Calls Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to Talk About 'Current Developments'

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Abu Dhabi's crown prince Mohammed bin Zayed said Wednesday that German Chancellor Angela Merkel called him to discuss current developments and how to address them.

"I received a phone call from German Chancellor Angela Merkel, during which we discussed a number of issues of mutual interest, in particular some current developments and the most appropriate ways of dealing with them," he tweeted.

Tensions between world and regional powers persist in the wider middle East. The United States and Iran were close to an open conflict this month, while Libya is being torn apart by two rival governments.

Germany has been working to keep its soldiers in Iraq after the local parliament called to expel all foreign troops following a US strike on an Iranian general near Baghdad. Berlin is also preparing to host a major conference of Libyan stakeholders this Sunday in a bid to mediate a ceasefire.