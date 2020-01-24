Merkel Calls for New Germany-Russia-Turkey-France Meeting on Syria in Q1 of 2020

German Chancellor Angela Merkel outlined on Friday the possibility of a new meeting on Syria in Ankara between the leaders of Germany, Russia, Turkey and France

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel outlined on Friday the possibility of a new meeting on Syria in Ankara between the leaders of Germany, Russia, Turkey and France.

"We also discussed the prospect of continuing the meetings that we held with the presidents of Russia and France.

This could take place probably in the first quarter of this year," Merkel said at a joint news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.