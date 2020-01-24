UrduPoint.com
Merkel Calls For New Germany-Russia-Turkey-France Meeting On Syria In Q1 Of 2020

Fri 24th January 2020 | 08:49 PM

Merkel Calls for New Germany-Russia-Turkey-France Meeting on Syria in Q1 of 2020

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel outlined on Friday the possibility of a new meeting on Syria in Ankara between the leaders of Germany, Russia, Turkey and France.

