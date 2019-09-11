UrduPoint.com
Merkel Says Still Sees 'every Chance' For Brexit Deal

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 02:19 PM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday she believed agreement could still be reached with Britain on an orderly exit from the EU, pledging to fight for a deal

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday she believed agreement could still be reached with Britain on an orderly exit from the EU, pledging to fight for a deal.

Speaking to the Bundestag lower house of parliament, the German leader said there was still time to hammer out a workable accord.

"The EU will in a few months experience the exit of an important member, the exit of Britain," Merkel said.

"I am firmly convinced that we still have every chance to do it in anorderly way and the German government will work toward making this possibleuntil the very last day."

